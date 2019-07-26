Warnick teaching figure, portrait drawing

LAKESIDE — Pinetop-Lakeside artist Karen Warnick will teach a class in figure and portrait drawing from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 5-7, at High Country Art Gallery, 13A E. White Mountain Blvd.
The class will focus on basic body structure and lines of action starting with accurate stick figures. Gesture sketching will explore showing action, motion and direction of bodies. Head structure will include shapes, placement of eyes, nose and mouth and how to capture the drawing of eyes.
Shading techniques will be taught to emphasize cheeks, chin and hollows of the face, while techniques for adding different types of hair will be included.
Warnick has been an art instructor for 16 years, three at Blue Ridge where she teaches classes in a various media including clay, painting, drawing, and a variety of 3D projects. Born in California, she was raised in the military traveling all over the world.
She has been in the White Mountains since 1987.
Her art background includes a minor in art from Arizona State University besides numerous private art classes. She also taught art part time at Northland Pioneer College, and spent nine years on the Apache reservation teaching junior high art.
There is a fee for all three classes. Supplies will be provided. For more information, call 928-243-3878.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.