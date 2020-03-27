Venita Faye Owens and Luis Castaneda Jr. were married by Rev. Crandall, on March 20, in Overgaard.
The bride’s parents Mildred and Clifford Owens are deceased, so a long time friend, Greg Short, gave the bride away.
Luis and Venita have been together off and on for 35 years. They will make their home in Overgaard AZ.
