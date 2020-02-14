The Round Valley Wellness Coalition is sponsoring the Second Annual Jump Rope Competition for all the schools in southern Apache County. It will be held Wednesday Feb. 26 at the Round Valley High School Auditorium.
The teams are divided into 3rd & 4th graders, 5th & 6th graders, and 7th & 8th graders. The elementary school competition will be starting at 9:30 am with the awards being presented at approximately 11:30 am. The high school will be competing from 12:30 to 1:25 pm. The winning team from each division will receive a $400 cash prize with the second place receiving $200 and third place $100. The contributors of the prize money are White Mountain Regional Medical Center and Summit Regional Healthcare Regional Medical Center and Tucson Electric Power.
The Mission Statement of the Coalition is: To improve the health and quality of life community residents by reducing the incidence and severity of chronic disease and obesity through physical activity and nutrition interventions.
