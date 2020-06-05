July 13 thru 17, 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. for kids four years old thru 6th grade at White Mountain Bible Church across from Show Low Lake.
Soccer, Basketball, Archery and Team 45 (for four and five year olds) will be taught with students learning Bible stories that go along with the theme of Off the Bench. Students can sign up, create their login and chose the sport they want on the website at wmbc.onechurhcsoftware.com. For more information, contact Shayna de Cruz at shayna@wmbcsl.org or call 928-537-3052
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.