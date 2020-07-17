RE:2nd Annual Extreme Buckle Shoot @ White Mountain Lakes Ranch Airport
Come out and join us this Saturday, July 18th, 2020 as White Mountain Lakes Ranch Airport is hosting the second White Mountain Bowhunters archery event of the 2020 season. The 2nd Annual Extreme Buckle Shoot is a COMPETITIVE shoot; all archers will need to attend a meeting that begins on site at 7:30 AM. There will be two courses of 15 Rhinehart targets from 6-50 yards. This is a chance for you and your family to enjoy the great outdoors at a safe “socially distanced” archery event hosted at the private airport in White Mountain Lake AND have a chance to win an “Extreme” buckle if you are the best sharpshooter.
For cost, directions or more information, contact Lark Woodruff at 928-242-4218, archery15@cableone.net
To pre-register, visit https://form.jotform.com/201828445582056
