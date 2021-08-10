The White Mountain UTV Jamboree in Eagar is scheduled for Aug. 18-22 and will offer exciting rides, incredible views, fun activities and education about the West’s best kept secrets.
As part of the Jamboree, participants will:
• Enjoy breakfast and dinner
• Have various guided rides each day to choose from
• Raffles will be taking place for prizes
• Activities include blindfolded UTV obstacle course, UTV soccer challenge, cornhole tournaments, Miss UTV and a poker run
• Experience some of the most exciting rides with incredible views and maybe some wildlife
• Learn about UTV’s (UTVs/side by sides are off-road vehicles that can seat between two and four people and they’re designed for rougher terrain. They’re smaller than a UTV and are usually meant for a single rider (sometimes two).
• Meet new outdoor and UTV enthusiasts.
• These are slow-paced rides to enjoy the scenery and wildlife.
Costs for the event are $225 for three days and $275 for five days for those who drive through the event and $205 for three days and $255 for five days for passengers.
Registration includes breakfast, dinners, shirts, activities and the rides.
To register, go online and register at WhiteMountainUTVJamboree.com or for questions email Kyle@UTVoffroadadvnetures.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.