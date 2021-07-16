A free presentation about wildlife conservation and rehabilitation will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Fool Hollow Lake recreation area.
The program will be hosted by Liberty Wildlife Rehabilitation Foundation, an organization based in Scottsdale that specializes in the protection and preservation of wildlife and their habitats across Arizona. Lots of live animals will be at the event including owls, hawks and other surprises, so bring the whole family for a truly unique wildlife experience and don’t forget the camera.
The event will be outside at the Adair Amphitheater, located in the East Side Day Use of Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area. There is no entrance fee to attend and the duration will be about one hour.
For more information about the evening interpretive programs, children’s programs at 4 p.m. Saturdays and nature walks on at 9a.m. Fridays, or to obtain a free summer program schedule, call 928-537-3680 or 928-368-2100.
