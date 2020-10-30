SHOW LOW — The Show Low Senior Center, is hosting Will Rogers Day, Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. November 4 at 1 p.m. A movie titled "The Story of Will Rogers" will be shown.
Admission is free and the public is welcome.
The movie is based on the life of great American humorist, Will Rogers. It follows his birth in 1879 to Oologah, Oklahoma through his marriage and experiences with a Wild West Show. It closes with his fateful, Alaska-bound plane crash in 1935.
Will Rogers is skillfully played by his son, Will Rogers Jr.
If you go:
The Show Low Adult Center is located at 301 East McNeil and offers offers lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The dining room is open from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Takeout is still available for those who still don't feel comfortable coming in. All ages welcome.
Visit showlowaz.gov or call 928-532-0656 for more information, or to take-out orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.