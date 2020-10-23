SNOWFLAKE — Even thought social distancing and wearing masks is still a requirement during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Halloween activities, including the corn maze, is still happening this year at The Willis Farms.
Things actually started popping at the farm Sept. 25 for this year’s Halloween. The maze is one of the big attractions at the farm. But picking out a very particular pumpkin to carve (and later turn into pumpkin pie) runs very close to the maze.
And that is not all one will find for the entire family at The Willis Farm. There is a haunted house every Saturday this month from 7-10 p.m. and on the big day, Oct. 31.
The Big Corn Maze hours of operation are Monday-Friday 1-8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and closed Sundays.
The Pumpkin Patch is open Monday-Friday 1-6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Sundays.
An attraction called the Artifact Maze is open Monday-Friday 1-6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and closed Sundays.
For the kids there is a train ride Mondays-Fridays 1-6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Sundays.
The Game Zone runs Monday-Friday 1-8 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and closed Sundays.
The Willis Farm is located at 381 S. 1st E. Street in Snowflake, phone is 928-243-8791.
For more information go to thewillisfarm-ranch.com.
