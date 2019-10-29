St. Vincent de Paul is hosting a winter festival Nov. 8-10 (Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 117 E. Apache Street in Springerville. At the corner of Apache and Papago streets.
The festival will feature a silent auction, gift and decor, tamales and baked goods. This is the largest annual fundraiser for the organization, which offers assistance with utilities to the needy in Round Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.