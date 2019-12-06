Arizona Statewide Independent Living Council (AZSILC) will host a winter workshop from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in Taylor, at 1840 West Papermill Road.
The public is invited to attend this event designed to teach people with disabilities how to be prepared for an emergency. They will be discussing preparedness kits, evacuations, sheltering in place and more.
AZSILC promotes independent living to people with disabilities. This is a great way for people to get started. Donuts and coffee will be served.
