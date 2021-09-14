The White Mountain Apostolic Church has Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the White Mountain Independent conference Room, 3191 S. White Mountain Road.
The church is still very new to Show Low but welcomes newcomers to grow. It offers an old-fashioned Pentecostal church and a worship a little different than many today.
They sing with all of their hearts, play musical instruments and pray out loud together.
For more information, write to White Mountain Apostolic Church at P.O. Box 802, Show Low, Az. 85902 or contact pastor Arnie Stewart at 602-904-9321 or wmacslaz@gmail.com.
