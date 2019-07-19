WM Audubon Society birding field trips announced

Mark your calendars for July 26-27 to learn more about birds. The White Mountain Audubon Society this summer is offering a four-part series about the many species of birds found in beautiful Navajo and Apache counties. PowerPoint presentations are being given at the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall from 5-6 p.m. Fridays July 26, Aug. 23 and Sept. 13.
Follow-up optional field trips of one mile will be held the next day — Saturdays from 6-9 a.m. at various birding hotspots.
Although the program is geared for beginners, there are challenges for experienced birders too and each session will contain different material. Handouts from previous sessions will be available.
The July 27 bird walk will be held at handicap-accessible Pintail Lake, 3 miles north of Hwy 60 in Show Low, right on the gravel road off Hwy 77. (Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Dogs only allowed in carry packs. Bring binoculars, water, hiking shoes to field trips.) For more information, contact Mary Williams at 480-235-1792 or mary.williams@arizonachristian.edu
