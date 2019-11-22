The annual Christmas potluck and business meeting of the White Mountain Audubon Society will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, meeting at the Timber Mesa Fire Department, 2922 W White Mountain Blvd in Lakeside. Note: changes to regular meetings. Bring a dish to share, A-M side dish or salad, N-Z dessert or appetizer. Ham will be provided. They will have a business meeting to elect officers for 2020 and a program presented by Sue Sitko on the Texas bird migration. This is the last meeting until next March.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.