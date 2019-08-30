The White Mountain Audubon Society monthly meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Offices, 350 E. White Mountain Blvd in Lakeside.
The program for this month will be presented by Dennis Tomko, president of the Northern Arizona Audubon Society which includes Flagstaff and Sedona. He will be sharing about four bird sanctuaries they have developed in the region and what you might see there.
Everyone is welcome and refreshments are included.
