The monthly meeting of the White Mountain Audubon Society will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council Office, 325 W White Mountain Blvd in Lakeside.
The program this month will be presented by Dave Cagle about his trip to the west African country of Burkina Faso. Birds, animals and people. Refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome.
