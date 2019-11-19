SHOW LOW — About 50 area children will have a brighter holidays season thanks to the return of the White Mountain Clothe-a-Child non-profit.
Jack Wade, former president of White Mountain Clothe-a-Child passed away in 2017, and the non-profit remained inactive until former volunteers were approached by Jack’s widow, Sally Wade.
Sally wanted to see White Mountain Clothe-a-Child get back to helping area children. Oleane Favela stepped in as president of the organization and Faye Styvaert also offered to help out. Back in June the three began soliciting sponsors to help them fund the program.
White Mountain Clothe-a-Child provides the opportunity for disadvantaged children to get new clothes during a private shopping experience with a volunteer.
Children that are in kindergarten through age 12 attending schools in Navajo and Apache counties are served by the program. White Mountain Clothe-a-Child relies on partners within area schools to help identify children who are good candidates.
While White Mountain Clothe-a-Child formerly assisted 150 children or more, this year as they get started again, they will be helping about 50 children.
This year the shopping event will be held at JCPenney. Each child is budgeted $100 to spend on warm coats and outerwear, pajamas, undergarments, tops and jeans. JCPenney will be opening early, at 6:30 a.m. Dec. 14, the morning of the Clothe-a-Child shopping experience. Children and their assistants will have until 9 a.m. to make their selections.
White Mountain Clothe-a-Child is seeking volunteers to act as helpers for the children during their shopping experience.
“It is one of the most rewarding experiences,” said volunteer Faye Styvaert. “The kids get really excited.”
To learn more or to volunteer, contact Oleane Favela at (928) 532-5307. Donations are always welcome.
