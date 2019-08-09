The White Mountain Community Garden will hold its next regular meetings Tuesday, Aug. 13, in the event room at Solterra, 5408 W. White Mountain Blvd in Wagon Wheel. The regular board meeting will start at 10 a.m. The active membership meeting will start at 1 p.m.
There is scheduled a brief talk by Jay Brimhall on getting volunteer assistance opportunities through "JustServe" and an educational program on seed saving by Vicki Matsumonji. All meetings are open to the public. If you are not yet a member but are interested in learning more about the community garden and how you may want to participate, come and find out about all the numerous gardening, volunteering, and sponsoring opportunities available. Check the website, www.wmcgarden.org for the dates, time and place of current and future events.
If you have any questions, call Mary Alice Vertz at 602-810-8175.
