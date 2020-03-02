The White Mountain Community Garden will hold its next regular meeting Tuesday, March 10, in the event room at Solterra, 5408 W. White Mountain Blvd, Wagon Wheel.
The regular board meeting will start at 10 a.m. with the membership meeting starting at 1 p.m. The educational program will include a class on seed starting with Nicole Peters of Meadowbrook Farms (seating may be limited for this class, RSVP by March 7 to Nicole at 480-332-3402). All meetings are open to the public. If you are not yet a member but are interested in learning more about the community garden and how you may want to participate, please come and find out about all the numerous gardening, volunteering, and sponsoring opportunities available. Check the website, www.wmcgarden.org for the dates, time and place of current and future events.
If you have any questions, call Mary Alice Vertz at 602-810-8175.
