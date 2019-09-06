The White Mountain Community Garden will hold its annual elections meetings Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the event room at Solterra, 5408 W. White Mountain Blvd in Wagon Wheel.
The annual meeting of the current board will start at 10 a.m. The active membership meeting will start at 1 p.m. with a brief overview from the board meeting and then the annual elections of the new board for the ensuing year. All active members must attend this meeting and participate in the election. Thereafter, the newly-elected board will hold its first meeting for the purpose of electing the officers. All meetings are open to the public. If you are not yet a member but are interested in learning more about the community garden and how you may want to participate, come and find out about all the numerous gardening, volunteering, and sponsoring opportunities available.
Check the website, www.wmcgarden.org for the dates, time and place of current and future events. If you have any questions, call Mary Alice Vertz at 602-810-8175.
