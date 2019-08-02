SHOW LOW — The White Mountain Fly Fishing Club will be holding its annual fund raising banquet from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Torreon Country Club. Tickets are $35 and includes your choice of prime rib or chicken piccata and lively entertainment will be provided by Donna McGee.
There will be many raffle prizes silent auction items.
Purchase tickets by contacting Dawn Hewitt at 480-695-3965 or Skip Culbert at 602-708-1985. Only 140 tickets are available. This event will be sold out, so get your tickets early.
WMFFC is a 501(c)(3) which has a mission of education and also assisting wounded veterans through fly fishing. For more information, visit wmflyfishingdclub.com.
