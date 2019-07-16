The White Mountain Fly Fishing Club meeting will be held at its new location Wednesday, July 17, at the White Mountain Nature Center, 425 Woodland Rd in Lakeside. There will be a social hour at 5:30 and raffle tickets sales with the business meeting starting at 6 p.m. The raffle is held immediately following the business meeting. Guest speaker will be Veronica Corbett, lakes/wildlife biologist of the Arizona Game and Fish, updating the club on the White Mountains lakes and streams. This will be the second formal meeting of this year. Meetings will continue thru October.
For questions or more information, contact the club by e-mail at info@wmflyfishingclub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.