The White Mountain Fly Fishing club will be meeting on Wednesday at the Nature Center in Lakeside. A fellowship session will be at 5:30 p.m. to socialize and purchase raffle tickets followed by the meeting at 6.
The guest speaker will be Jennifer Graves from the Alchesey Fish Hatchery for the US Fish and Wildlife Service. Graves will talk about the Apache Trout Recovery Program and the Partners for Habitat Recovery. She will also be bringing along a representative of the White Mountain Apache Tribe's fishery program.
Guests are always welcome. It will give you a good chance to meet other fly fishing men and women and learn about your fly fishing community.
