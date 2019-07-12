The White Mountain Stand Down team meeting will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Show Low Senior Center, 301 E. McNeil in Show Low.
For more information, call 928-369-8455.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 61F. SSE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Updated: July 12, 2019 @ 3:21 pm
