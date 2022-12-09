The next White Mountain Audubon Chapter monthly presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Nature Center located at 425 Woodland Road in Lakeside. Sue Sitko will be showing birding/wildlife slides from her recent trip to Uganda. The presentation is free and open to the public, though WMAC gladly welcomes donations and/or memberships.
WMAC's monthly presentation on Dec. 7
Jacob Hernandez
