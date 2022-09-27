The White Mountain Audubon Society is inviting the public to a meeting on Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the White Mountain Nature Center located at 425 Woodland Lake Road in Pinetop-Lakeside. WMAS will have Gerry Hodge present as a guest speaker to discuss how to use "e-Bird." Hodge will use screenshots from the actual e-Bird website and mobile app to demonstrate how to explore, enter, modify, and understand e-Bird data WMAS meetings are open to all and free of charge, though donations and/or annual memberships for the Audubon chapter are encouraged.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.