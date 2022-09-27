The White Mountain Audubon Society is inviting the public to a meeting on Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the White Mountain Nature Center located at 425 Woodland Lake Road in Pinetop-Lakeside. WMAS will have Gerry Hodge present as a guest speaker to discuss how to use "e-Bird." Hodge will use screenshots from the actual e-Bird website and mobile app to demonstrate how to explore, enter, modify, and understand e-Bird data WMAS meetings are open to all and free of charge, though donations and/or annual memberships for the Audubon chapter are encouraged.
WMAS hosts Gerry Hodge
Jacob Hernandez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- 38th Annual Run to the Pines Car Show
- Jamie Whitman
- "Furries" threatened with death in SL
- Show Low Police log
- Staff at Arby's are "bready" for remodel
- NCSO: Another drug bust on I-40, PT burglar caught red handed
- What is a semi-fascist?
- Pinetop Cemetery is full of history
- Show Low residents forced to go offline
- Carol True
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- "Furries" threatened with death in SL (15)
- The FBI – This sounds so familiar (12)
- Letters (11)
- Arrest in July 4 threats to Rogers, Trumped Store (10)
- WM promises to earn public trust after acquisition of Larson Waste (10)
- Letters (9)
- What is a semi-fascist? (7)
- Letters (6)
- Probation again for knife-wielding SL man (6)
- Cell Phones, Can’t Leave Home Without Them! (5)
- Letters (5)
- Cancelling College Debt? …Why not ALL Debt?! (4)
- Reagan (4)
- Letters (4)
- Tom O'Halleran talks veteran affairs in Show Low (4)
- Some Straight Talk About the Debt Crises (3)
- Biden Slashed New Lease Sales as Energy Crisis Grew, Report Says (3)
- Letters (3)
- Gilbertson (3)
- Martin Lucas (3)
- Legal, schmegal, anything goes! (2)
- Letters (2)
- Use it or lose it (2)
- Carol True (2)
- White Mountain Apache Tribe Fair and Rodeo (1)
- Letters (1)
- The White Mountains’ Overton Window (1)
- Drive by shooting in Heber, man arrested (1)
- Making Sense by Michael Reagan (1)
- Deputies seize over 16 lbs. of fentanyl (1)
- Letters (1)
- NPC skills center (1)
- Blu MItchell guilty, faces 30 years (1)
- Jury finds 2nd man guilty of murder (1)
- Biden Says Trump Voters Embrace ‘Semi-Fascism’ (1)
- Gilbertson (1)
- The edge of the storm (1)
- Opening a time capsule of Pinetop and Lakeside (1)
- Willard Earl VanCleave (1)
- The Wizard of OZ?..........Perhaps DC! (1)
- Show Low residents forced to go offline (1)
- Show Low (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.