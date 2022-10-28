The White Mountain Audubon Society will host guest speaker Dan Groebner at a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the White Mountain Nature Center located at 425 Woodland Lake Road in Pinetop-Lakeside. Groebner's presentation will be about Arizona's native species of Leopard Frogs. This meeting is free and open to the public. Donations and/or annual memberships in to the Audubon chapter are always welcome. For more information, visit the WMAS website at whitemountainaudubon.org.
WMAS to host Dan Groebner at upcoming meeting
Jacob Hernandez
