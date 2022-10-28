The White Mountain Audubon Society will host guest speaker Dan Groebner at a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the White Mountain Nature Center located at 425 Woodland Lake Road in Pinetop-Lakeside. Groebner's presentation will be about Arizona's native species of Leopard Frogs. This meeting is free and open to the public. Donations and/or annual memberships in to the Audubon chapter are always welcome. For more information, visit the WMAS website at whitemountainaudubon.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.