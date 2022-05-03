The White Mountain Audubon Society (WMAS) will have its May public meeting and presentation at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The White Mountain Community Garden has exciting news regarding attracting birds to the garden. Vicki Matsumonji will provide an overview of their new “ornamental garden” through a grant from a horticultural institute. They have an assortment of native plants and an inventory of trees, bushes, and plants specifically to attract birds as well as pollinators. Her presentation will be at Buffalo Bill's Tavern & Grill, in the Hickok Room. The address there is the same as the Bison Golf Club, 1 N Bison Preserve Way, Show Low. All are welcome, free of charge.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Murderer of missing man guilty
- Two die in crash on SR77
- Johnny Mack
- 'Round the Mountain
- 104-year-old irrigation system gets funding after a 40 year wait
- White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse 50th Pony Express Ride Brings It Home
- Winning — and losing
- NC continues community criminal cleanup
- Facts, law in dispute in contractor fraud, theft case
- WMAT Chairwoman to participate in tribunal on Navajo Nation
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Electric vehicles are inevitable (11)
- Mail-in ballots are important (10)
- Winning — and losing (5)
- Who not to blame for high gasoline prices (5)
- Confirmation hearings were a disaster; Democrats just don’t know it (4)
- Beware breaking the social contract (4)
- Border security still a concern (4)
- Wind energy company sentenced for killing endangered eagles — without a permit (3)
- SLUSD gets earful from residents (3)
- The toilet isn't a trash can (2)
- County vehicle crashes on Deuce (2)
- 104-year-old irrigation system gets funding after a 40 year wait (2)
- Sinema makes rural Arizona her top priority for funding (2)
- Ernie Andrus’ Runner Will Come Through Show Low (2)
- Immigration comes at a devastating cost to Black Americans (2)
- Let there be peace! (1)
- The Abner Doubleday Myth (1)
- Electric vehicle owners shouldn't get a free ride (1)
- AC jury finds La Porte guilty of murder (1)
- Facts, law in dispute in contractor fraud, theft case (1)
- The rewards of being present (1)
- New NFL coaching mandate a step too far? (1)
- Joseph Bushman (1)
- It's official, Kasey Velasquez is WMAT Chairman-elect (1)
- Republicans vie for chance to unseat Rep. Tom O’Halleran (1)
- White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse 50th Pony Express Ride Brings It Home (1)
- Letter to the Editor (1)
- Lucy Carrillo (1)
- Nuclear weapons and cranial winter (1)
- White Mountains state legislative district promises a Republican brawl (1)
- Inflation needs attention (1)
- Robert DeRamus (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.