The White Mountain Audubon Society (WMAS) will have its May public meeting and presentation at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The White Mountain Community Garden has exciting news regarding attracting birds to the garden. Vicki Matsumonji will provide an overview of their new “ornamental garden” through a grant from a horticultural institute. They have an assortment of native plants and an inventory of trees, bushes, and plants specifically to attract birds as well as pollinators. Her presentation will be at Buffalo Bill's Tavern & Grill, in the Hickok Room. The address there is the same as the Bison Golf Club, 1 N Bison Preserve Way, Show Low. All are welcome, free of charge.

