The Show Low Public Library and White Mountain Community Garden are offering free classes titled “Starting and Planting Seeds for the Garden."
The classes will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on April 13-14 and from 9 to 11 a.m. on April 15. There will not be an afternoon class that day.
In addition, Kids Earth Day will be held in two sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 2:30 to 3:30 on April 23 at the WMCG Herb Garden.
The White Mountain Community Garden is at 520 N. Ninth St. in Show Low.
For these and other events, call for reservations at 928-532-4075.
