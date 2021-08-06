White Mountain Community Garden presents their first annual Garden & Farm Tours beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20 through Saturday Aug. 21.
The event will showcase a variety of local private gardens and farms. Garden and farm tourists will be able to shop garden vendors until 3 p.m., purchase raffle tickets, complete a free soil testing with soil sample and participate in a self-guided tour until 4 p.m.
Advance tickets are $15 each or 2 for $25 at the Show Low Chamber of Commerce. Same day tickets will be $20 each. Kids are free.
Map and tour locations will be provided with check in at the WMCG located at 520 N 9th Pl, Show Low.
All proceeds to benefit the WMCG. Visit wmcgarden.org, email contact@wmcgarden.org or call 928-358-7067 for more info.
