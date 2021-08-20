White Mountain Community Garden presents “Garden & Farm Tours” featuring garden tours to local areas as well as the garden in Show Low, August 20 and 21, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Back by popular demand: FREE Soil Testing! Get your soil tested for Fall planting!
Bring a sample in a jar with water.
(1 part soil, 5 parts water. Shake it up and let it settle over night.)
The samples will be tested for Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium.
Bring a small dry soil sample to test for pH.
