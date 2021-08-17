Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.