White Mountain Community Garden presents Garden & Farm Tours featuring garden tours to local areas and vendors for gardening, medical information, buying cars and growing flowers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 20-21.
Charlie’s Smoke Wagon will be on hand to serve south Texas barbecue with all the fixins. Also featured is a huge raffle of gift certificates and merchandise from many local businesses.
Free soil testing is back by popular demand.
For more information: contact@wmcgarden.org.
