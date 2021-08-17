Charlie’s Smoke Wagon

Charlie Armstrong of Charlie’s Smoke Wagon will have slow smoked mesquite flavor south Texas barbecue and fixins at WMCG’s event on from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 20-21.

White Mountain Community Garden presents Garden & Farm Tours featuring garden tours to local areas and vendors for gardening, medical information, buying cars and growing flowers from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 20-21.

Charlie’s Smoke Wagon will be on hand to serve south Texas barbecue with all the fixins. Also featured is a huge raffle of gift certificates and merchandise from many local businesses.

Free soil testing is back by popular demand.

For more information: contact@wmcgarden.org.

