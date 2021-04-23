The White Mountain Community Garden will have free soil testing from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday and on April 24 at 520 N. Ninth Place in Show Low.
Bring a sample in a jar with water. (One part soil, five parts water. Shake it up and let it settle over night.) The samples will be tested for nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Bring a small dry soil sample to test for pH.
For more information, email contact@wmcgarden.org.
