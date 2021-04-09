The White Mountain Horsemen's Association will be hosting a Gymkhana event, Saturday, April 10 at the Taylor Rodeo Grounds, 202 Center St. in Taylor.
Books open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 9 a.m. Gymkhana starts at 9:15 a.m. Time only runs start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 9 a.m.
The Gymkhana includes: Event 1: Barrels, Event 2: Washington Poles, Event 3: The Big M and Jackpot: Turn N Burn.
Everyone is welcome to come as a volunteer or spectator. For more information including the patterns, visit their Facebook page at whitemountainhorsemensassoc.org/ or call 928-242-5977.
