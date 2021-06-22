The WMHA will have a Trail Challenge Series on Saturday at the Pinetop Equestrian Center.
Trail obstacles will consist of bridges, cavalettis, mail boxes, gates, water tarps, cowboy curtains, pixie sticks, fishing, shooting, nerf guns, hanging laundry, golf, side passes, circle in a box, balloon pit, jumps and other objects or environments encountered on or around the trail.
Patterns will be handed out the day of the event. Another event in the Trail Challenge Series will be held in August in Pinetop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.