White Mountain Horsemen's Association will be hosting a Halloween costume contest from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 22 at the Taylor Rodeo Grounds located at 202 Center St in Taylor. There will be separate divisions for "horse" and "horseless" with prizes available up to third place. The contest will be judged by local comedian Chris Bennett. For more information, call Kathy Cloyd at 928-242-5977.

