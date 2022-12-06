The White Mountain Nature Center, in partnership with Land on Sky Wildlife Experiences, is looking for volunteers to help the husbandry of several Raptors for a free-flight program at 425 Woodland Road in Lakeside. Volunteers must be 18 or older, COVID vaccinated and boosted, able to carry a five-gallon bucket of water over a 30ft distance and adhere to cleaning and sanitizing protocols. Volunteers will be working in proximity with large raptors, none of which will be restrained. Volunteers will be scheduled as a part of a two-hour weekly shift from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more information on how to volunteer, email John Glitsos at john@landonsky.org.
WMNC asks for volunteers to assist in raptor training
Jacob Hernandez
