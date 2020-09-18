The WMSA Inc. monthly board meetings will now be conducted on the Second Wednesday of each month at the Show Low Senior Center. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will last approximately one-and-a-half hours.
If you're interested in meeting the board and learning about the Second Knoll Target Range, you are encouraged to join them.
WMSA Inc. manages the Second Knoll Target Range, an Arizona Game and Fish Range. Located in the Apache - Sitgreaves National Forest, we are required to limit the number of shooters on the line and practice Social Distancing. The range is open Saturday, Sunday and Mondays all year, weather permitting.
Visit www.wmsainc.org for more information or call 928-205-3609.
