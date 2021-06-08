The White Mountain Symphony Orchestra will present its Pops Concert at 3 p.m. on June 12 at the Show Low High School auditorium. There will be a variety of favorites performed from "The Marriage of Figaro" to "Victory at Sea" and themes from 007 and "Chorus Line."
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for youths 5 to 18 years old and can be purchased in advance online at: whitemountainsymphonyorchestra.org or at the Show Low and Snowflake/Taylor chambers, Pinetop/Lakeside Town Hall, at Classic Cookware in Show Low and at the door on the day of the concert.
There will be numerous gift and service raffle prizes including $50 cash that will be drawn during the intermission. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5 available in the lobby on June 12.
