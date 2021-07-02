White Mountain UMC in Show Low will be hosting an Arts Summer Camp in July for Jr. High kids from 6-8 grade and Elementary kids from K-5. The camp will be held from 10-2:30 each day Monday through Thursday. Kids will receive instruction on guitar, cooking, watercolor painting, and voice.
The Jr. High camp will be held from July 12th – 15th and the Elementary camp will be July 19th- 22nd. The cost for the camp is $60. Scholarships are available. We are limiting enrollment to 10 for each session. For more information, please contact us at 928-537-4827 or email us at wmumcsl@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.