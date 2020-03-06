The vision of this group is to provide education, support, networking opportunities and growth for local professional women. Founders Tamie Aguilera and Amanda Cruz will speak on a different topic at each meeting and will also bring in outside presenters to help members be successful in their field.
Topics will include social media, budgeting, outreach, business management and more. Meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month at alternating locations. Be sure to follow their Facebook page for updates on events at Women's Professional Network of the White Mountains.
Amanda Cruz is originally from Iowa and has lived in the White Mountains for just over four years. She holds several certifications in the banking industry. Tamie Aguilera is a Realtor with HomeSmart Professionals and owns Luxe Mountain Living, LLC; a luxury concierge and housekeeping service in Lakeside. She is originally from Sierra Vista and has lived in the White Mountains for 10 years. She graduated Cum Laude from Northern Arizona University with a degree in public administration and accounting. Both women are excited for the continued reach of this group and the positive impact it has made. They have a vision of creating a safe and empowered environment for women in the White Mountain community to thrive.
The next meeting will be held from 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, March 11, at the Blue Ridge High School Library (located in the same building as the District Office) in Lakeside. There will be a budgeting presentation, and a giveaway from local business owners. To RSVP, respond to the Facebook event or contact Tamie Aguilera at 928-600 -8708.
