The Northern Arizona Council on Aging will present caregiver workshops on Thursday mornings through July 28 at the city of Show Low Senior Center.

If you are a caregiver or may be one in the future, this class will help present self-care tools to help you manage personal stress and help with any tough decisions you might need to make.

For more information, call Karen Hook at 928-532-0656 or email INFO@MOWAZWM.org.

