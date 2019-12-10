National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, Dec. 14, when citizens across the country gather to remember our fallen and honor those who serve and teach younger generations the value of freedom.
Join VFW Post 9907 and its Auxiliary at Show Low Veterans Memorial at 10 a.m. this Saturday for a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial to honor our hometown heroes and recognize their service. This year’s theme is: REMEMBER Our Fallen U.S. Veterans. HONOR those who serve. TEACH our children the value of freedom.
