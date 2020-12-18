SHOW LOW —Wreaths Across America takes place at the Veterans Memorial, 180 North 9th St. in Show Low (near City Hall).
It begins promptly at 10 a.m. on Dec. 19.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9907 Auxiliary will host the ceremony, honoring each branch of the military with a separate wreath.
Join us to help honor our veterans and all of our military branches. The public is invited the event.
