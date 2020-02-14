Are you a patriotic student in grades 9-12 with a passion for art? If you answered “yes,” you are encouraged to enter the 2019-2020 VFW Auxiliary Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. You’ll compete with other student artists from across the nation for a chance to win one of eight national scholarships; the first-place winner receives a $15,000 scholarship!
Entries must be submitted to Eva Marie at VFW Auxiliary 8987 no later than midnight March 31, 2020. Email evamwilson@hotmail.com. See https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships/young-american-creative-patriotic-art-contest/
