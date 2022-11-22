Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 586 is hosting a Young Eagles flight event from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 3 at the Show Low Regional Airport located at 3150 Airport Loop Road in Show Low. These flights are free for any youths ages eight to 17 as an introduction to aviation activities. For information on the event and to reserve a flight, please register online at YEDay.org. For additional information, call Shay Lusk at 928-521-4148 or Edward Hamilton at 520-975-7353.

