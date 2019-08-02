Learn how to identify concerns, respond and offer support to young people in your life. Teens in Navajo County die by suicide at a rate three times the national average. Establishing a trusting relationship with an adult is a significant protective factor. Together we can make a difference in helping young people know they matter and belong, and are an important part of our community
Free training is offered Friday, Aug. 16, Thursday, Sept. 19, Thursday, Oct. 17, Thursday, Nov. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 12, for individuals 18 and older. Course instructor will be Blue Ridge Junior High Counselor, Becky Montoya, LPC, NCC. To reserve your spot and for location of training, text Montoya at 928-242-3860.
This course is great for parents, guardians, educators, youth leaders, medical professionals and community members.
