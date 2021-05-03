SHOW LOW - Please join us in our Drug Free Coalition Meeting where we will have a guest speaker from the National Guard/Drug Task Force presenting. The topic is "SnapChat features you will want to learn about". This is especially important if you have children with cell phones.
Learn how to protect and educate youth. Did you know that a cell phone IS the new drug dealer? Sponsored by Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention and Friends of Navajo County Anti-Drug Coalition. Email: vsncdp@gmail.com or call 928-243-2014 for info.
To join the May 11 ZOOM meeting at 11:00 a.m.:
Meeting ID: 833 1132 1245, Passcode: 425384.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.