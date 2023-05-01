Impressive. That’s likely to be your first thought of the area’s newest restaurant. From the outside of the newly erected building to the interior, it's impressive. Can the same be said for the food? In a word, yes.
Coming through the entrance doors at Buffalo Bill’s Tavern and Museum you’ll immediately be faced with figures, artifacts and murals depicting life in the Old West. You won’t escape this restaurant’s namesake personage (and a few of his contemporaries) gazing as you’re led to your table.
Your table may also be watched over by a mounted moose high above the fireplace or by a full-sized buffalo family on center stage. Don't fret, though; they don’t serve moose or buffalo here. An expansive and well-appointed outdoor seating area wasn’t open during my visit but I’d wager it will be very popular during mild weather.
Service was efficient and almost immediate after being seated and given food and drink menus; we were welcomed with a couple of glasses of water and a large, stoppered bottle of water for refills.
Our server soon appeared, and after bringing cocktails was eager to answer our questions and offer meal suggestions.
I had to convince myself not to order one, two or more of the tempting appetizers offered so I might still be able to walk out under my own power after the meal. Not an easy task with offerings such as burnt tips with blue cheese, pork belly tacos or chicken artichoke flatbread.
The dinner menu is of a reasonable size and I suspect this is to ensure that rather than offer a dizzying array of items done well, Buffalo Bill’s is ensuring full attention is focused on fewer dishes done to perfection. It is broken down into four sections: grill, smokehouse, rotisserie and favorites. With the exception of the favorites section, all entrees are al a carte and range in price from $14 to $39, so plan on an extra $6 to $8 for sides to make it a meal.
You’ll have an opportunity to complement your entree with items from from the shareable sides section — slightly-enlarged portions of usual sides — as well as unique sides like sweet potato hash, cheese curds and bourbon-creamed corn, among others.
This visit I went with the grill offerings, where you’ll find a pork T-bone, rib-eye steak and New York strip steak along with two sizes of filet mignon and my choice, a 12-ounce prime rib offered Thursdays through Saturdays. You can dress your grill choice in several toppings such as cowboy Oscar style, sauteed onion or mushroom or even a fried egg for a few dollars more.
I ordered my prime rib unadulterated and was served a beautiful cut, with an edge generously encrusted with coarse salt and black pepper and surrounded by au jus. Piquant horseradish and a savory, herbed-creamed horseradish accompanied the steak but were not needed as the cut was flavorful on its own.
The lone seafood offering was a perfectly-grilled salmon filet that is normally covered in a mango glaze and relish; but the fish was tender, moist and delicious without this.
For the side, I chose baked beans with burnt ends. The baked beans were spicy-sweet and had several chunks of burnt ends. A few chunks of fat were off-putting but that won’t stop me from recommending this dish.
If you’re still not sure what to order, Buffalo Bill’s also offers a few dinner salads as well as a number of pizzas.
Be forewarned that Buffalo Bill’s will charge extra for paying with a credit card, so bring plenty of cash if you want to avoid this extra fee.
Check out Buffalo Bill’s; between the atmosphere and the food, you’ll be more than satisfied. And take time after your meal to wander around and enjoy the sights and memorabilia of the Old West.
Eat well, my friend!
Buffalo Bill’s Tavern & Museum
400 N. Clark Road
Show Low
(928) 251-2226
4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 4 to 9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.