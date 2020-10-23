SHOW LOW — A four-year anniversary candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Show Low Police Officer Darrin Reed will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 8.
Reed is the first officer on the Show Low Department to die in the line of duty.
He was killed Nov. 8, 2016, during a drug deal gone horribly bad at a local motel.
The turnout for Reed’s funeral and the procession that brought his body home from Tucson after the autopsy brought out pretty much the entire town.
The Nov. 8 four-year anniversary candlelight vigil is sure to also bring a large turnout.
The vigil takes place at 6 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Headquarters at 411 E. Deuce of Clubs, not far from the Days Inn Motel at 480 W. Deuce of Clubs where Reed was gunned down. The incident occurred around noon on Nov. 8, 2016, by 36-year-old Phoenix resident Daniel Erickson during a drug deal.
Erickson shot and killed Reed with a pistol as he was fleeing the motel after Reed, along with Show Low Police Chief Joe Shelley and Commander Jeff McNeil, responded a call of illegal drug activity in rooms 221 and 222.
Erickson was shot and killed by members of the Arizona Department of Public Safety Nov. 9, 2016, after a seven-hour stand-off at a lodge in Lakeside where Erickson was holding a 25-year-old woman hostage.
She survived the ordeal.
“In this community, no one fights alone. Join us in honoring the fallen and supporting their families,” a flyer about the vigil in honor of Erickson states.
